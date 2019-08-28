Zarif hails constructive consultations with Japan leader

Constructive consultations were held on further strengthening bilateral relations, de-escalation in the Persian Gulf, and securing the benefits of nuclear agreements for Iranians," zarif wrote in his Twitter account in Japanese language.

"Malaysia is the next country to visit in the diplomatic Initiative," he added.

Earlier, Zarif delivered speech to a conference held at Japan Institute of International Affairs (JIIA) and answered questions posed by Japanese professors, researchers, businessmen and journalists on Iran foreign policy, future of the nuclear deal and the current tension in the region.

Zarif arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday to meet with Japanese officials.

He discussed mutual ties, regional and international ties with his Japanese counterpart Kōno Tarō.

Iranian and Japanese diplomats reviewed bilateral relations, the latest developments regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, regional issues such as the Persian Gulf and the Middle East.

Prior to Japan, Zarif discussed bilateral, regional and international issues with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

He is to leave Tokyo for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Wednesday.

China and Japan are Iran's economic partners and traditional buyers of Iranian oil.

