Pakistani Shia leaders urge constructive diplomacy to resolve Kashmir dispute

The seminar was organized by all Shia organizations including Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), Imamia Students Organization and Tehrik-e-Islami at a local hotel in Islamabad.

The speakers praised the stance of Iran on Kashmir especially the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The deceleration adopted at the end of the conference called upon the government of Pakistan to be active in diplomacy and pursue negotiations for settlement of the dispute of Kashmir.

During the conference, the speakers criticized the role of some Arab countries and their double standards towards the Kashmir issue.

They also expressed solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian Muslims and condemned in strongest terms the atrocities being committed against them by the illegal Zionist regime.

They added that a psychological warfare is going on against Muslims to weaken them.

They said that Muslims should know the US President Donald Trump and other international powers would not respect their rights.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam who chaired the conference emphasized the need to resolve Kashmir issue for durable peace in South Asian region.

He added Kashmir was the nuclear flash point between Pakistan and India which required world powers’ urgent attention for the peaceful settlement of the long-standing issue of Kashmir.

Shia scholar Allama Amin Shaheedi in his views said that Muslims should not look at Arab rulers for the solution of their problems.

“These Arab monarchs have no sympathy for oppressed Muslim nations,” he said.

Member of the Council of Islamic Ideology Allama Syed Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi speaking in the conference, criticized UAE and Saudi Arabia for their indifferent approach towards Muslims’ issues.

He added that Iran is the only Muslim country that is standing for the rights of the Muslims.

Chairman Al-Baseera Trust Saqib Akbar in his remarks lauded the support of Iran towards diplomatic settlement of the Kashmir issue.

