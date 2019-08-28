Zarif answers questions on Iran foreign policy in Japan

The Japan Institute of International Affairs is a foreign policy and security think-tank in Japan. It was established in December 1959.

Japan's former prime minister Shigeru Yoshida was the first chair of JIIA.

Zarif also met with Head of Japan International Friendship Association Ken Matsuzawa and the member of the board of directors Hiroyuki Yushita.

During the meeting, he presented a report of his measures in line with developing Iran-Japan relations.

Zarif arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday to meet with Japanese officials.

He discussed mutual ties, regional and international ties with his Japanese counterpart Kōno Tarō.

Iranian and Japanese diplomats reviewed bilateral relations, the latest developments regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, regional issues such as the Persian Gulf and the Middle East.

Prior to Japan, Zarif discussed bilateral, regional and international issues with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

He is to leave Tokyo for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Wednesday.

China and Japan are Iran's economic partners and traditional buyers of Iranian oil.

