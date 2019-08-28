Aug 28, 2019, 10:12 AM
Government gives priority to national security

Tehran, Aug 28, IRNA – First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri said on Tuesday that the Government gives priority to national security.

He made the remarks in his speech to a conference held at Ministry of Intelligence. 

Islamic Iran is a center of stability and security, Jahangiri said compared to the critical security situation in the region.

He said that the Intelligence Ministry should spare no effort to ensure security national security.

He further highlighted the role of the Intelligence Ministry in prvoding the society with smart security.

The vice-president appropriated services of the Intelligence Ministry to thwart threats to national security.

