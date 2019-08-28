China supports all efforts to uphold JCPOA

"On the Iranian nuclear issue, China always stands for deescalation through dialogue and communication," Shuang said addressing a regular press conference.

"China has been stressing all along that dialogue and consultation is the only right approach while confrontation and conflict will lead to nowhere."

He said that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reviewed the international issues with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

"State Councilor Wang stated China's support for all efforts conducive to upholding the JCPOA."

"China understands Iran's legitimate demands and believes that its continued fulfillment of the deal should be properly rewarded," Shuang noted.

He said that China is committed to continue working with relevant parties to uphold and implement the JCPOA to facilitate the political and diplomatic settlement of any dispute concerning the Iranian nuclear program and play a constructive role to reduce tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

Zarif arrived in the Chinese capital early on Monday for talks about the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

Zarif’s visit to China took place upon an official invitation by his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish