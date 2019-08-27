China bans shrimp imports from S. Arabia, gives green light to Iran

China imported 23,048 metric tons of shrimp from Saudi Arabia in the first six months of this year, according to Chinese customs, according to undercurrentnews .

The temporary ban was announced on Aug. 2 by China’s General Administration of Customs and applies to Saudi Arabia’s National Aquaculture Group (NAQUA).

NAQUA--Saudi Arabia's largest aquaculture company--was previously the only Saudi firm permitted to export to China.

No end date was given for the ban.

An executive with NAQUA did not respond to immediate requests for comment.

Chinese industry publication Foodspath said Chinese customs detected white spot syndrome virus (WSSV) in a shipment of shrimp. Citing an industry source, it reported Chinese customs implemented the ban “to prevent the disease from entering China."

The temporary ban was shortly followed by market access being granted to the clutch of Iranian shrimp exporters.

Iran exports some 30,000 tons of shrimp annually with China its largest market.

Among exporters granted permission to sell fisheries products to the country is shrimp processor Daryazad Seafood Products. According to its website, the firm is headquartered in Bushehr province, a coastal region on the Persian Gulf, and produces raw processed and value-added shrimp products.

