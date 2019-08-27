Aug 28, 2019, 1:17 AM
Larijani says forging friendship, interactions with neighbors a priority of Iran

Tehran, Aug 27, IRNA – Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani said on Tuesday that forging friendship, communications with neighbors is one of the priorities of the ruling establishment.

Addressing Conference of Organization of Foreign Intelligence in Revolution's Second Step, he appreciated the efforts of the Intelligence Ministry, as it pursues the issues with sensitivity and prudence.

Intelligence Ministry has experienced ups and downs, as today it is well-experienced in doing  jobs and this is an achievement.

Stressing the need for neutralizing plots and promoting exchange of intelligence and cooperation with neighboring states, he said that pious and revolutionary forces should be employed for countering corruption.

