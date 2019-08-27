Iran's trade balance positive this year

Addressing a session of dialogue between the government and private sector of West Azarbaijan, he added, "Current Iranian year (started March 21) saw a surge in exports, as it registered 29 percent increase in terms of weight compared to that for the same period last year."

Stressing the need for state and private sector to join hands to achieve economic breakthroughs, he said that currently great efforts are underway to promote non-oil exports.

Describing privatization as one of the main policies of the government, Dejpasand said that if the private sector has the lion's share, the country's economy will experience a sustainable situation.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish