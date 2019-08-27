Aug 28, 2019, 1:09 AM
Minister says Iran can surge oil production within 3 days if sanctions lifted

Tehran, Aug 27, IRNA – Petroleum Minister Bijan Zangeneh said on Tuesday that Iran needs only three days to promote oil production to the same level of pre-sanctions situation, if they are lifted.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the Conference 'Social Responsibilities of Oil Industry' late on Tuesday, he added that social and developmental services have been undertaken in Sarakhs and Kangan in recent years.

"Iran's petrochemical industry will experience its second leap by 2021, as petrochemical production will double compared to that of 2013," he said.

Today, petrochemical downstream industries buy raw materials worth of $6 billion annually to manufacture products, he said noting that capacity of downstream petrochemical is very higher but there should exit market for selling them.

