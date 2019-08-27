Iran's AEOI cheif says grounds prepared for producing 60 modern centrifuges

"Long steps have been taken in the fields of exploration and excavation, as we have offered various services to Petroleum Ministry and Geology Research Center," he said touring completion process of the first ion therapy hospital of Iran and West Asia on Tuesday.

"Using domestic capabilities, we have managed to identify over 80 percent of Iran's mineral reserves," Salehi said, adding that IR6 generation of centrifuges which drew protests of foreign countries has been installed by the Iranian exerts.

Hailing the establishment of ion therapy hospital in Iran, he said that only six hospitals of this kind have been built in the world to heal all types of cancers.

First phase of the hospital will go on stream in 2021, he said, noting that the entire hospital is projected to be commissioned by 2023.

8072**2050

