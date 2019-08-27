Turkmenistan's restrictions on exporting trucks remaining

Omid Jahankhah said at a news conference in Mashad on Tuesday that the maximum limit for the lorries to cross are 10 with a maximum cargo of 20 tons each.

He went on to say that at the border of Sarakhs daily maximum passage of 30 trucks are allowed and in addition the construction of Sarakhs bridge is not completed yet while its completion by Turkmen side will increase the speed of exchange of goods. Turkmenistan still does not lift restrictions on Tajik transit lorries.

Jahankhah noted that recently Turkmenistan has added $30 to the cost of lorries crossing Sarakhs border.

