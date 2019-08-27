Iranian-Serbian agreement on plant protection submitted to parliament

Given the benefit of international cooperation in plant protection and pest control related to plants and plant products, and control and prevention of their entry and expansion, and in view of the willingness of the governments of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Serbia to further develop scientific relations in order to establish close coordination in the steps required to achieve the above objectives, the President submitted a bill on cooperation in the field of plant protection and plant quarantine to the parliament to take legal procedures.

Proposed by the Ministry of Agriculture, the bill was approved by the Cabinet in its meeting in February 27, 2019.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish