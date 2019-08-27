Iran's new UAV “Mobin” showcased in Russia

Russian 2019 MAKS Aerospace Exhibition, with the participation of Iran and 16 other nations opened in Russia on Thursday at the Zhukovsky Aerospace Complex in eastern Moscow for five days.

Hours ago some media in Iran had mistakenly stated that the newest cruise missile made by the Islamic Republic of Iran, “Mobin”, was displayed at the Russian International Aerospace Exhibition (MAKS 2019).

The Ministry of Defense of the Islamic Republic of Iran presented the Mobin Military UAV as one of its newest products at this exhibition.

The UAV, which is three meters long and weighs 670 kilograms, can carry up to 120 kilograms of mission equipment.

According to information provided by Iran's booth at the Russian Military Exhibition, Mobin can fly up to 6,000 feet altitude and fly continuously with the speed of 900 kilometers per hour for up to 45 minutes.

Due to its ability to fly at low altitude and very low radar cross section, this Iranian UAV is also capable of radar evasion.

Deputy Defense Minister and head of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Aerospace Space Industry Organization Abdolkarim Banitorofi arrived in Moscow on Sunday to attend Russia International Aerospace Exhibition.

During his visit to the Russian Aerospace Exhibition, Brigadier General Abdul Banitorofi will also meet with his counterparts from Russia and other countries.

The Russian 2019- MAKS Aerospace Exhibition is being held in Zhukovsky, a suburb of Moscow, with the participation of Iran and 16 other countries on August 27-29.

Over 340 companies, including those from Iran, will participate in this year's exhibition and are to showcase their latest aerospace achievements.

Russia’s MAKS Exhibition has been held biennially since 1992 and is the largest symposium of designers from Russia and other countries, in addition to the aerospace manufacturers.

Iran has always been an active participant in Russia's MAKS Exhibitions.

At this year's fair, the Iranian delegation is headed by Deputy Minister of Defense and the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Aerospace Industries Organization.

At 2017 MAKS International Aerospace Exhibition, over 15 knowledge-based companies participated in the National Pavilion of the Islamic Republic of Iran to exhibit Iran's achievements in aerospace.

At the Aerospace Exhibition 2017 at Iran's Space Pavilion, Iran's achievements in the space arena, including prototypes of satellites and replicas of explorers and satellite-carriers, were publicly displayed.

During the exhibition, Iranian Vice President of Science and Technology Sorna Sattari visited Moscow and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

