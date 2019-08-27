Aug 27, 2019, 8:01 PM
Iraqi students interested in studying medical courses at Iranian universities

Shahre-kord, Aug 27, IRNA - Iraq's deputy cultural attaché noted that 6,000 Iraqi students are studying at Iranian universities, and said 60 percent of these students study medical courses, and most Iraqi students tend to study these courses.

Mohammad Baqer Hakim told reporters on Monday on the sidelines of the 40th anniversary celebration of Shahre-kord University that Iraqi students study medical courses at eight prominent Iranian universities, with another 40 percent studying engineering in Tehran and Mashad.

He added that we are working on the sidelines of this celebration and meeting with the officials of Shahre-kord University to prepare the admission of Iraqi students to Shahre-kord University.

Hakim stated that about 200 Iraqi students are studying at Isfahan University and expressed hope that due to the proximity of these two provinces, the education of the Iraqi students in Shahre-kord will also be provided.

Iranian universities have a high scientific capacity that Iraqi students can make the most of, and transfer knowledge and experience well, the Iraqi official reiterated.

The 40th anniversary celebration of Shahre-kord University began on Tuesday attended by the Minister of Science, Research and Technology, Chairman of the Budget Commission of the Parliament, the Ambassadors of Afghanistan, Iraq and the former heads of the Shahre-kord University.

Currently, about 7,000 students are studying in 195 disciplines at 8 colleges.

