Minister says sanctions against Iran increased local producers' motivation

The minister made the remarks at the inauguration ceremony of the industrial projects in Tehran, adding Iran has experienced 17 percent growth in issuing the establishment permits and 7 percent rise in operation licenses in 2018 compared to 2017.

There are 22 percent growth in issuing the establishment permits and 18.6 percent increase in operation licenses in the first four months of the current year compared to the corresponding period in last year, he said.

Pointing out that a lack of liquidity is the prime challenge of Iranian producers, Rahmani added the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and Economy Ministry spare no effort to resolve the problem which will be beneficial to the producers of clothing as well as home appliances.

Referring to the inauguration of the smart home appliances' production line in Tehran's Pakdasht, the minster stated that the project has been activated by local science-based firms and the students of Tehran University.

He added that the smart products are being produced based on The Internet of things (IoT) for the first time in this line.

Importing home appliances have been decreased over 80 percent and importing some goods have been forbidden due to the production of similar products in Iran, the Iranian minister underlined.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish