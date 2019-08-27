Russia terms US request to extend Iran's arms restrictions nonsense

Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in a tweet that the United States is requesting a renewed restriction on arms shipments to Iran which will be expired by October 2020.

In theory, in accordance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Joint Commission of the JCPOA at the ministerial level, if agreed, could make such a recommendation to the UN Security Council, but that is unlikely to happen and there is no reason to revise Security Council resolution 2231, Ulyanov said.

Under Resolution 2231 adopted in 2015, some restrictions, including on the sale of conventional weapons and the sale of dual-use military materials, were reinstated. Conventional weapons or dual-use materials were only allowed to be sold after consideration by the UN Security Council and review by a Joint Commission. However, according to the resolution, these restrictions will remain in effect for a maximum of five years after the implementation of the JCPOA agreement, and will be lifted in addition to travel restrictions for some Iranian officials, including Major General Qassem Soleimani.

Bryan Hook, the US special envoy on Iran who traveled to New York along with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to attend a Security Council meeting on the Middle East, has expressed concern over the end of some of Iran's restrictions under the resolution.

In his remarks at a Security Council meeting on the Middle East on August 20, Pompeo pointed to the approach of the end of the Islamic Republic's arms sanction and travel ban for Iranian officials, including General Qassem Soleimani in October 2020, stated that the international community should see how much the international community should see time left for Iran to free itself from this constraint and create new turmoil, and what can the international community do to prevent this from happening.

Speaking about the trigger mechanism and whether the United States wants to use it, Brian Hook, the US special envoy on Iran, also noted that the US is no longer part of the nuclear deal, so the parties must make that decision.

The US official accused Iran of undermining the deal without referring to the US unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA, and added that however, those who are in agreement must make the decision on this mechanism.

The State Department's official also voiced concern over Iran's recent moves to reduce its nuclear obligations, saying Iran should not have uranium enrichment.

While part of these statements can be assessed in the light of the psychological and propaganda war against Tehran, the US officials today seem to have real concerns, and today are less aware of the consequences of a unilateral withdrawal and a policy of maximum pressure on Iran.

Although the United States has put pressure on Iran by unprecedented means, it has not yet been able to make a significant achievement. In particular, today, with the removal of 6 sanctions resolutions against Iran, the United States does not have the legal means to exert pressure on Tehran.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov underlined that the US Behavior in Iran nuclear deal, Paris Climate pact and the Short and Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty have destroyed hopes for Washington to meet international criteria.

Lavrov made the remarks at a joint press conference with Angolan Foreign Minister Manuel Domingos Augusto at the Russian Foreign Ministry's official banquet villa on Monday. He noted that the Damascus International Exhibition is due to open in a few days, and said that the US has threatened all states to be sanctioned if they participate in the event.

The US officials are always threatening states with independent policies, he said.

"But I would point out one thing the US government is not talking about, and that is the actions of the American side on the East Bank of Euphrates River," Lavrov said.

"What are related to the actions of the United States and its allies in the East Bank of Euphrates, the American side not only does not threaten, but encourages its allies in the region and Europe to rebuild the region and make life easier," the Russian foreign minister said.

"This is a blatant violation of the UN Security Council resolution, which emphasizes Syria's territorial integrity," he said. “We call on the United States to respect international law.”

Lavrov went on to say that the ceasefire system in Idlib does not include terrorist groups, and that the Security Council's decisions have also reiterated this.

He added that when the terrorists expanded their operations inside the safe area of ​​Idlib, "we had talks with Turkish partners and that a security belt would be set up inside the safe area of ​​Idlib so that terrorists would not be able to attack other areas".

The Russian Foreign Minister said at a press conference that "What I have to say about the Group of Seven is that they could not sign any document without us. As Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week, Group of 8 no longer exists."

"We are trying to address important issues in the group of 20 industrialized countries," he said.

The Russian Foreign Minister noted that in recent years we have not addressed the Group of Eight issues in contacts and have not paid attention to foreign policy.

