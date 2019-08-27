Road services restored between Mashad, Turkey

Head of Transit Department of Roads and Transportation Department of Khorasan Razavi Hamid Mohammadifaz told IRNA on Tuesday that there are regular bus services from Tehran and Tabriz (between Iran and Turkey) and several chartered buses have so far traveled between the two countries within the framework of a memorandum of understanding.

Hamid Mohammadifaz went on to say that there are now regular bus trips on the Mashad-Herat route. Mashad to Pakistan and Mashad to Iraq bus routes were restored last year and 13,000 passengers traveled during that period.

The official stated that an agreement has been signed between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan for launching a regular passenger service and the private passenger company is following the launch of the passenger service.

Mohammadifaz mentioned 4 international road transport companies in Khorasan Razavi province to provide services to the passengers, and reiterated that an international transport company in one of the provinces also has a branch in Mashad which collectively these four transport routes are undertaking transport of international road travelers.

The rise in the exchange rate and the increase in the price of plane ticket from Mashad to Iran's neighboring countries is one of the reasons for the increase in bus travel to these countries.

Vice President and Head of the Budget and Planning Organization Mohammad Baqer Nobakht stressed on Monday that the Government emphasizes the development of rail transport, by outlining the measures taken by the Government to develop rail lines in different provinces of the country, and added, "We have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ministry of Road and Urban Development for the supply of wagons from domestic companies.”

