US expert says Trump backs down from maximum pressure against Iran

“The answer to reducing the sanctions is yes. But, answering the other questions is not easy. There are no indicators that President Rouhani has agreed to other topics that Trump wants to talk about. I think Trump has backed off,” Daniel Serwer, Director of American Foreign Policy and Conflict Management programs at the Schools of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) of the University of John Hopkins, told IRNA on Tuesday.

“Apparently, Trump has agreed to meet the Iranian president. The best possibility is that it could take place either in September or October at the United Nations. The big question is what are the conditions for these talks. Has Trump proposed a reduction of sanctions or has Rouhani agreed to discuss the nuclear deal, Iran’s ballistic missiles program or its regional behavior,” he added in the interview.

The US president said on Monday he would meet Rouhani to discuss several issues such as banning Iran from getting nuclear weapons, its regional outreach among other topics.

The Iranian president also said on Monday that he could meet his American counterpart if he knew that meeting that person could benefit the Iranian nation.

Serwer believes that Trump has conceded in two points. "The fact that he said that Iran can use all its potentials to have a great economy and that he is not seeking a change of leadership in the country, are the two big concessions that Trump has made so far," he noted.

Despite Trump’s concession and French President Emmanuel Macron’s overtures, John Bolton, his national security adviser, is a fervent supporter of a regime change in Iran.

"If the meeting takes place, that could mean an end to the maximum pressure campaign," the US scholar mentioned.

“Even if Bolton doesn’t resign, I think the maximum pressure campaign is over,” he added.

