40,000 Afghan students studying in Iranian universities

Shahrekord, Aug 27, IRNA - Currently 40,000 Afghan students are studying in various majors, particularly technical ones at Iran's universities, Afghan Ambassador to Tehran Abdolghafour Lival said on Tuesday.

He added that there are numerous cultural commonalities between Iran and Afghanistan which could be an appropriate opportunity for students.

Referring that agriculture and technical sciences are the majors that are of prime importance for the development of Afghanistan, he added that these majors are top priorities of Afghan students.

Pointing out that Afghanistan's climate is similar to that of Iran, Lival underlined that the similarity as well as the weather conditions of Shahrekord University is interesting to the students.

