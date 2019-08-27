Pak daily urges Europe to cash Zarif’s G7 visit

Daily ‘Dawn’ in its Editorial comments on Tuesday said the confidence building measure may allow for constructive negotiations between Iran and the west.

It said Europeans have been treading a more careful path on Iran as compared to the hostility coming out of the US.

“Perhaps they realize that if tensions give way to open war, the results could be disastrous for the global economy, and global peace,” it added.

It stated after the geopolitical high drama in Persian Gulf much of it sparked by America’s policy of ‘maximum pressure’ things seem to be calming down.

“One indication of this was the unexpected appearance of Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif at the G7 summit in France over the weekend,” the editorial viewed,

It noted that while the Americans said the Iranian top diplomat’s visit “was a surprise”, the French government indicated that Mr Zarif had been invited to the summit to “de-escalate the tensions and create breathing space for negotiations”.

The paper noted that however, while the threat of immediate conflict in the Persian Gulf may have been postponed for the time being, miscalculations by any of the parties involved can exacerbate matters very quickly.

“That is why it was a smart move on the part of the Europeans to invite Iran to the G7 conclave in France,” the paper pointed out.

The paper stressed that both the European states and the US must ease financial restrictions that are targeting the Iranian economy.

“As of now, Washington’s policy of ‘maximum pressure’ may lead to ‘maximum disaster’ in the Persian Gulf and beyond. The need then is to prevent a new escalation, and re-establish the channels of dialogue,” Dawn said.

