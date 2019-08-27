Intercultural dialogue, message of Iran's children film fest

Qodratollah Nowruzi, the mayor of Isfahan, made the remarks speaking during the closing ceremony of the 32nd edition of the festival on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by several prominent political, cultural and local figures.

**Golden Butterflies of IFFCY International Section

“Hacker” by Signe Leick Jensen and Morten Kaufmann was awarded the Best Film of the international section of the IFFCY. The Golden Butterfly for the Best Animation was given to “Jacob, Mimi and the Talking Dogs”, produced by Sabine Andersone. The prize for the Best Short Animation went to “Cloudy” produced by Filip Diviak.

“Marine Boy” produced by Abbas Jalali-Yekta was announced as the Best Short Film and Matthias Pacht was awarded the Golden Butterfly of the Best Script for “The Little Witch”.

Mahdi Jafari, director of the “23 People” received the prize for the Best Director, and “Bille”, produced by Janis Juhnevics, won the prize for the Best Feature.

The Special Award of the Jury went to the “Chuskit”, directed and produced by Priya Ramassuban.

In the CIFEJ Award section, the jury awarded the special prize to “The Falcons” jointly produced by Anna Vigdis Gísladóttir and Thorhallur Gunnarsson.

**Gloden Butterflies of the IFFCY national section

In the National Section of the festival, the Golden Butterfly of the festival for the best script was awarded to the film the “23 People” written by Mahdi Jafari. Alireza Akbari won the Golden Butterfly for acting in “No-Fly Zone”.

The prize for the Best Director went to Amir-Hossein Ghahraiee who made the film “Bazivou”.

The Golden Butterfly for the Best Producer was also awarded to Mojtaba Faravardeh for the “23 People”.

The Jury’s Golden Butterfly was awarded to Behrouz Rashad for producing the film “That Night’s Train”.

**Children lead adults to humanitarian cinema

In another part of the ceremony, Iran’s Minister of Culture Abbas Salehi addressed the audience. He said that these are children and the youth who can make us closer to a humanitarian cinema.

“The cinema for children provides us with numerous opportunities, including innocent imaginations, enjoying films along with family, and having a social cinema,” he said.

Noting that in the last Persian year (March 21, 2018-March 20, 2019) 15 films for children and young adults were screened in the Iranian cinemas, he said that one of the top 10 best seller films belonged to this particular genre.

The ceremony was also attended by Head of the United Nation’s Children Fund (UNICEF) in Iran Mandeep O’brien, Director of Cinema Organization of Iran Hossein Entezami, Director of the 32nd edition of the festival Alireza Tabesh, General Director of Isfahan’s Culture Directorate Mohammad-Ali Ansari, Iran’s Vice-President for Women and Family Affairs Massoumeh Ebtekar and several acclaimed Iranian filmmakers, actors and actresses.

The festival, in which more than 180 films were screened, was officially inaugurated on August 19. It hosted some 80 foreign guests from 27 countries.

9341**1424

