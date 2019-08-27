Rouhani says US return to JCPOA commitment a must

They need to come back to their commitments; they need to change the wrong way they have chosen and serve the security and interests of the world, Rouhani said, adding that they need to respect the Islamic Revolution and recognize the Islamic Republic and the Iranians' rights.

Regarding the relations between Iran and the US, he said that there will not be any positive developments without lifting the sanctions and correct their wrong path.

"The key to positive developments is on the hands of the US;" he said.

President Rouhani added that if they want to enjoy more security in the region, and, as they claim to want to have better relations with the countries of the region and say that they want nothing from Iran, except not making nuclear bombs, they should know that Iran will not make a bomb – of course not on their say-so.

Rouhani said that during his two terms in office, his government has had the motto of "constructive interaction with the world", adding that at the beginning of his second term, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution advised the government to focus on developing ties with the outside world, of course, his Eminency's guidance required wider relations more than what the government has achieved.

Rouhani said, "We want no clash with the world and are ready to cooperate with all the friendly countries. We are ready to move in the framework of our security and national interests enshrined by the International Law. That's why we have chosen the path of empowering Iran."

The more our national power increases, the more the enemy loses hope and desire for Iran, and the more our powers decay, the enemy gets more desire for Iran, he said.

President Rouhani said, "If need be, we talk to someone; and if need be, we will stand and defend; but if anyone wants to bully us, we will fight back. Our final goal is honor and power for Iran."

“If we become powerful in defense, economy, culture, security, and domestic and foreign policy, nobody in the world can defeat us, and this is the foundation of our logic, which is unchangeable,” he said.

President Rouhani said that the course of the negotiations with the states parties to the JCPOA will continue, adding that the power of Iran, defending people’s rights and standing up to the ill-wishers is the path for the realization of the causes of the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Referring to the United States’ claims that the only thing they want from Iran is not to develop atomic weapons, he said, “This is incorrect. We are not seeking atomic weapons, because our military doctrine is based on conventional weapons, and we are not seeking to develop WMDs at all”.

“This policy is not because of your frown and words, but rather because of our belief, moral codes, national security decisions and the Fatwa (religious edict) of the Supreme Leader,” Rouhani said.

Rouhani said, “This lock will not open unless you take the first step, which is lifting the unjust sanctions against the Iranian nation”.

He also referred to negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and five world powers, saying, “Our path is clear: if they return to their commitments, we will do the same, and we are looking for a settlement of disputes in the logical way.”

