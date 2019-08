"One of our powers is the power of diplomacy and politics, we talk to others to safeguard our national interests and people's rights," said President Rouhani in a ceremony to start a national housing project here on Tuesday.

"Those who boycotted Iranian people and opted for economic terrorism should know that any change in Iran's conduct will occur only after their repentance. Iran has times and again made this clear to all."

