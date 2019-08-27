IRNA chief calls for further Iran-China media cooperation

Zia Hashemi made the remarks in a meeting held in Tehran on Monday with Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua.

Hashemi and Hua took part in a ceremony to inaugurate Chinese page of IRNA website.

Hashemi expressed hope that the start of working of IRNA Chinese page would be a turning point for media cooperation.

He said that he was pleased with exchange of media delegations between the two sides.

IRNA chief said that IRNA is willing to share experience with the Chinese media.

Media cooperation will make the two sides get more familiarized with the realities of the two countries.

Hashemi criticized biased media reports about Iran, saying that Iran is different from what is broadcast by the Western media, urging the Chinese media to pay attention to the realities.

He said that Iran is keen on tourism cooperation with China.

IRNA chief suggested the Chinese side to travel to different parts of the country to see the landmark natural tourist resorts and Iranian historical monuments.

Hashemi appreciated Beijing for its constructive stance about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action Iran signed in 2015 with the world powers including China,

