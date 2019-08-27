Pakistan seeks Saudi help to ease Sub-continent tensions

IRNA reporter in Islamabad said that Pakistan is not happy that its Middle Eastern Arab fiends especially Saudi Arabia and UAE are not playing any constructive role to ease down tensions in the sub-continent.

Tensions between Pakistan and India escalated after earlier this month, India's Prime Minister announced his decision to roll back the semi-autonomous status of Kashmir, revoking the special authority of officials in Jammu and Kashmir.

People of Pakistan have also expressed reservations over the UAE decision to award the United Arab Emirates’ highest civilian honour to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit on Saturday to the Emirates.

In a major development Pakistan Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani had cancelled his scheduled visit to the UAE day after the country gave the highest civilian award to Indian prime minister.

Meanwhile Pakistan Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had said that there was disappointment in Pakistan over the award recently conferred upon the award to Indian prime minister by the United Arab Emirates.

He expressed serious concerns over the role of Pakistan’s Middle Eastern Arab allies on the tensions in the sub-continent.

Another Pakistani Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said: "What if the rulers of Pakistan’s Middle Eastern Arab allies are not with us, the people of these countries are with Pakistan."

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish