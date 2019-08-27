Iranian women basketball team wins medal

It was the first international official medal for Iranian players over the last four decades.
Tehran, Aug 27, IRNA – Iranian national women basketball team won a bronze medal after victory over Jordan 71-52 in International Tournament.
