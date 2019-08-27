Hezbollah will give crippling response to Israel

"#TelAviv aggression to #Beirut was @netanyahu's big miscalculation," Hossein Amir Abdollahian wrote in his Twitter account.

"Expect response to be shocking & crippling," he added.

"No doubt, the Zionists will pay huge price for aggression to #Lebanon, #Syria & #Iraq," he noted.

"Safeguarding sustainable security is region's red line," he said.

Despite the fact that some media reported destroying two Israeli drones in Dahieh, Shia Muslim suburb south of Beirut, Hezbollah spokesman Mohamed Afif said Hezbollah has shot down no Israeli drone.

The first drone collapsed and the second one which was bomb-laden was detonated.

Earlier, Secretary General of Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Monday protested Israeli aggression on Hezbollah positions in Syria, warning Israel of strong response.

Nasrallah rejected baseless allegation made by Israeli Netanyahu about targeting an Iranian center in Syria.

He added that what Netanyahu is looking for is to introduce himself as a champion.

Nasrallah accused Israeli PM of telling lies to Zionists and distorting reality.

He said that the Israeli drones will be regarded as suicide drone not spy drones.

