Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 27

Tehran, Aug 27, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Tuesday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Insane operations are Israel's last step

- Iran national currency keeps rallying

- Rouhani ready to meet Trump if secures Iran's interests

** IRAN DAILY

- Trump switches tone on Iran, raising hopes at G7

- Almost all villages in Iran supplied with electricity: Minister

- Zarif: Iran, China should counter unilateralism

** KAYHAN INETRNATIONAL

- Zionist regime drawing last breaths

- Hashd Sha’abi: Zionist regime behind deadly drone attack in Iraq

- Iran volleyball gets into knockout stage at U19 World Championship

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Zarif discusses Tehran-Beijing ties with Chinese counterpart

- Association of Islamic Revolution Publishers launches Seyyed Ali Andarzgu Literary Awards

- National interests should be safeguarded by power, diplomacy

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- TSE: Big leap forward

- Forex rates low as demand declines

- Housing slowdown eases consumer inflation

