Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 27

- Insane operations are Israel's last step
- Iran national currency keeps rallying
- Rouhani ready to meet Trump if secures Iran's interests
- Trump switches tone on Iran, raising hopes at G7
- Almost all villages in Iran supplied with electricity: Minister
- Zarif: Iran, China should counter unilateralism
- Zionist regime drawing last breaths
- Hashd Sha’abi: Zionist regime behind deadly drone attack in Iraq
- Iran volleyball gets into knockout stage at U19 World Championship
- Zarif discusses Tehran-Beijing ties with Chinese counterpart
- Association of Islamic Revolution Publishers launches Seyyed Ali Andarzgu Literary Awards
- National interests should be safeguarded by power, diplomacy
- TSE: Big leap forward
- Forex rates low as demand declines
- Housing slowdown eases consumer inflation
