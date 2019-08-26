41 ambassadors, economic attaches invited to Int'l Stone Exhibition

Executive director of the exhibition, Mohammad Hallajian told IRNA Monday that ambassadors and economic attaches of various countries, including Oman, Turkmenistan, Turkey, South Korea, Qatar, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, India, China, Ghana, Uzbekistan, France, Sweden, the Netherlands, Greece, UAE, Argentine, Belarus, Poland, Ukraine, Portugal, Japan, Spain, Italy, Germany and Thailand are participating in the upcoming event slated to be held on October 8-11.

Despite sanctions, the exhibition has been well received both inside and outside the country, he said, noting that over 6,000 international businessmen have been invited to the event.

Holding panel of discussion and specialized and educational seminars are among the other programs of the stone exhibition, he said.

Hallajian further noted that the exhibition will mainly seek to promote export of stone.

