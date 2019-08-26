Aug 26, 2019, 8:20 PM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code 83452811
0 Persons

Ignoring sanctions, research centers keen on having more interaction with Iranians: Official

Ignoring sanctions, research centers keen on having more interaction with Iranians: Official

Tehran, Aug 26, IRNA – Iran's Scientific and Technological attaché to Europe Qader Qorbani-Asl said on Monday that although sanctions have adversely affected financial communications with scientific centers, researchers' attitude towards Iranian counterparts has not changed, as the centers are interested to have further scientific communications with Iran and Iranians.

Qader Qorbani-Asl made the remarks while visiting University Jihad's Mo'tamed Research Center in Tehran on Monday.

Holding various short-term educational and research courses, exchange of instructors and students placement, establishment of Iranian cancer specialists' network in Europe in cooperation with the Scientific Foundation of Iran-EU Elites and establishing systematic communications with the other countries' universities are among the major programs currently being implemented, he said.  

Expressing pleasure over valuable scientific activities in the center, he said that in today's world, scientific growth is possible only through interdisciplinary courses but combining distinct courses such as medicine and engineering will be beyond scientific achievements.

 8072**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 8 =