Ignoring sanctions, research centers keen on having more interaction with Iranians: Official

Qader Qorbani-Asl made the remarks while visiting University Jihad's Mo'tamed Research Center in Tehran on Monday.

Holding various short-term educational and research courses, exchange of instructors and students placement, establishment of Iranian cancer specialists' network in Europe in cooperation with the Scientific Foundation of Iran-EU Elites and establishing systematic communications with the other countries' universities are among the major programs currently being implemented, he said.

Expressing pleasure over valuable scientific activities in the center, he said that in today's world, scientific growth is possible only through interdisciplinary courses but combining distinct courses such as medicine and engineering will be beyond scientific achievements.

