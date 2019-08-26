French politician says US creates rifts between Iran-France

We are victims of an American policy that distance France from Iran, Genetet wrote in her Twitter account.

The American double standard policies are very concerning, she added.

French President Emmanuel Macron earlier in an interview with French media said G7 member states reached agreement on what they wanted to convey to Iran.

This is while US president Donald Trump rejected this agreement.

Meanwhile, French media quoted an informed source as saying that Macron will convey G7 message to Iran.

Meanwhile in a separate message, Genetet said what this G7 interprets is that we have to talk to each other even when we do not agree.

The 45th round of G7 Summit was held in the attendance of presidents of US, France, Germany, England, Italy, Japan and Canada in Biarritz, France.

