MPs hail Zarif as eloquent voice of Iranian nation in int’l fora

The Iranian Parliament issued a statement in support of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and condemned the United States for sanctions.

The statement, which was issued and signed by 150 MPs on Monday went on to say that the bullying US government has put chief of Iran's diplomatic apparatus on the list of unilateral sanctions in line with its hostile policies.

The Iranian MPs considered Dr. Mohammad Javad Zarif as eloquent voice of the Iranian nation in international fora and believe that Zarif's sanction reflects the double standards of the United States, which claims to negotiate with Iran and, on the one hand, and practically sanction the diplomacy on the other hand.

The MPs further commended the FMs’ efforts, adding that they, as the signatories of the statement, strongly condemn this unwise American act and warn the White House and “Team B” leaders.

The proud nation of Iran has proven itself to stand up to tyrannical enemies and it views warmongering, hostile measures of the US as contradictory to the United Nations’ Charter indicating the despair and a form of dangerous innovation, political and diplomatic terrorism, and no one with any tool can hinder Iran's Foreign Minister influential words. Such measures will create more unity and cohesion of the people against the enemies of the Islamic Republic, the statement concluded.

