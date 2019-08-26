Russia welcomes continuation of talks with Iran

In his meeting with head of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament Mojtaba Zonnori on Monday, while expressing congratulations on his election as head of the commission, Levan Jagarian expressed hope the two states would deepen mutual cooperation.

Referring to the meeting and talks between parliamentary officials of the two countries, the top diplomat highlighted that the dialogues between the officials and MPs of the two counties at different levels indicate the higher level of friendly ties and significance of deepening of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia.

Russian ambassador reiterated that at the parliamentary level the two sides witness the good relations between the Speakers of the Parliaments, heads of specialized commissions and Iran-Russia Parliamentary Friendship Groups.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the current level of trade and economic ties between two countries, Jagarian said that there are relevant agreements between two counties, but the level of economic ties are not appropriation in regard to the existing capacities.

He added that "we have provided various facilities to Iranian businessmen and there have been many exchanges between businessmen and private sectors of the two countries which we hope will reach a final agreement and we will see the level of economic relations between Russia and Iran improved."

Mojtaba Zonnouri, head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Parliament, for his part, stressed the importance of strengthening the Iranian-Russian parliamentary cooperation and announced Iran’s parliament readiness to expand the level of friendly ties in interaction with the MPs.

He also expressed satisfaction with the level of political and parliamentary relations between Iran and Russia.

