MIKTA-Iran concert convey friendship message

The event was held in the attendance of ambassadors of Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey and Australia.

The concert was conducted by Shahrdad Rouhani, Iranian-American composer, violinist/pianist, and conductor.

MIKTA is an informal partnership between Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey and Australia. It is led by the Foreign Ministers. It was created in 2013 on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City and aims to support effective global governance.

Before the concert began, all ambassadors delivered their speech on the joint objective of MIKTA which is amity, friendship and effort to have more active presence in the world.

They also appreciated South Korea for hosting this big event.

The first piece of music was from Turkey named 'Rondo Alla Turca' which is known as Turkish March in the world.

Esintiler was the second piece of art from Turkey.

Then Tehran Symphonic Orchestra performed two pieces from Indonesia called Maju Tak Gentar and Satu Nusa Satu Bngsa.

The ceremony continued by Austrian works In Memoriam and Elegy.

South Korean works Arirang and Danzon made all the audiences amazed.

The final part performed by Iranian artists was dedicated to Iranian youths who were martyred in 1980-1988, Iran-Iraq war.

It was 'Cry in Vain' which was made by Shardad Rouhani.

9376**

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish