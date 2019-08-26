Iran to sign cultural documents with 22 countries: Culture Minister

While leaving for Isfahan, he added that the cultural documents include various agreements that help increase opportunities for two-way communications with them.

Noting that increasing cultural exchanges with the other countries is a serious approach of the Prudence and Hope Government, Salehi added that developing cultural communications with the other nations will in turn influence political, economic and social relations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he added that the government is planning to set up public libraries in 130 cities lacking the facilities by the end of its second tenure so that all the cities across the country will have libraries.

