Official rejects US infiltration on Iran's infrastructure as bluff

The US officials have claimed in recent months that they have infiltrated the Islamic Republic of Iran's missile and defense infrastructure, Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali at a meeting of committee heads, deputies and Civil Defense Organization’s directors dismissed the claim, and said this claim by the Americans, like all their claims, was merely a bluff.

"Fortunately, there has been an internal cohesion in the cyber domain of the country, and the enemy's movements in this area are constantly monitored and with well-planning the cyber defense capabilities are upgraded," he said.

Referring to the Americans' claiming more than their abilities, the high-ranking military official noted that they had previously claimed Iran's missile capability is Photoshop, but the downing of their stealth drone in 15,000-foot altitude proved the reality.

The United States has made its hostility to the Iranian nation more evident than ever before, Jalali noted, stating that the US President Donald Trump's strategy in recent times has been to put maximum pressure on Iran to the brink of war, but there is no possibility of war.

Jalali said that the Americans were trying to launch a false "livelihood-security" notion, adding that the false war campaign was merely to advance this media tactic so that people would think that their livelihoods depend on Iran falling short of the US.

Noting that Iran is currently involved in five sensitive, strategic, military, economic, security and cyber layers, the top military official went on to say that "As a well-informed person, I say that Iran has the upper hand in these layers.

"The Americans are claiming to have the most modern economic war against Iran and have turned the dollar into a weapon of war against us and other countries," he said.

Criticizing the lack of consensus on the FATF, the official noted that "In our view, the FATF as a so-called international mechanism plays a role of watchdog for the enemy in the economic war and it can monitor the entire financing chain of the country and take hostile action accordingly.

