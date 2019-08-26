Pres. Rouhani inaugurates rural development projects in 343 villages of northwest Iran

President Hassan Rouhani addressed via a video conference the provincial officials, saying 2 memorable projects, including revival of Orumiyeh (Urmia) Lake have been opened in the province during the time that 'the Government of Prudence and Hope' took office.

He added that the revival has been beneficial to 15 million farmers.

Connecting West Azarbaijan to the national rail network which was the local peoples' long-lasting wish was the second significant project of the Government in the province, he underlined.

The governor-general of West Azarbaijan province Mohammad Mehdi Shahriari said at the inauguration ceremony that in the area of ​​water supply in rural areas 49 villages of the province were covered.

He noted that 129 projects on supplying power in the province were inaugurated on the occasion of the Government week.

He went on to say that 45 villages of West Azarbaijan were covered in the area of gas supply.

