Veep says employment, currency exchange supply most important needs

Jahangiri on Monday addressed a meeting of special economic zones attended by the heads of the country's special economic zones and highlighted employment, currency exchange, export development and unnecessary imports as the most important needs of the country today and stated that Free and Special Economic Zones managers as the front-line soldiers of the economic war must focus their attention on these policies.

Referring to the report of the performance of special economic zones of the country in recent years, the first vice president stated that the volume of exports from special economic zones in 2017 was over $20 billion, which is a very high figure indicating the potential of these regions.

Jahangiri emphasized that special economic zones should be seriously supported, noting that some issues and challenges should not allow the activity of these regions, which play an important role in the development of the country's non-oil exports.

Special economic zones are the center of production and export for the country

The First Vice President appreciated the efforts of the heads of special economic zones as well as the secretariat of the Supreme Council of Free Trade-Industrial and Special Economic Zones and emphasized the importance of special economic zones in the country's economy and exports.

Jahangiri emphasized that the country's managers should be particularly sensitive to remove barriers to production and resolve producers' issues, pay taxes, pay attention to environmental issues, and determine how to fund and pay for their tolls.

According to the report, the volume of exports in special economic zones was more than $20 billion in 2017, and the average employment in the 25 special economic zones was 7,837, compared to industrial cities, the average employment in 808 industrial cities is 1023 people.

