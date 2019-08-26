Envoy says Beijing committed to win-win cooperation

Speaking in a meeting with Managing Director of IRNA mainstream news agency Zia Hashemi, Hua said Iran's stands with regards to Hong Kong's developments are principled and based on international norms.

He reiterated that Beijing firmly supports Iranian nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which is against US unilateralism and in the meantime slams unfair sanctions against the country.

Beijing believes that there is no substitution for the JCPOA and full implementation of the deal will guarantee security and stability of the region.

Elaborating on Hong Kong developments, Hua said based on international judicial law, any country has the right to extradite the convicts.

Despite the fact that this issue was cancelled due to recent conflicts, but it will be resumed soon, he noted.

The recent developments which took place under the support of the West not only created serious threats to Hong Kong's economic situation but also imposed heavy losses to its people, he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Chinese diplomat emphasized the role of media in making people be well aware of their potentials and capacities.

Hua also voiced readiness to further expand tourism cooperation with Iran.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish