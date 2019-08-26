Russia notes US behavior undermines hope for compliance with int'l law

Lavrov made the remarks at a joint press conference with Angolan Foreign Minister Manuel Domingos Augusto at the Russian Foreign Ministry's official banquet villa on Monday. He noted that the Damascus International Exhibition is due to open in a few days, and said that the US has threatened all states to be sanctioned if they participate in the event.

The US officials are always threatening states with independent policies, he said.

"But I would point out one thing the US government is not talking about, and that is the actions of the American side on the East Bank of Euphrates River," Lavrov said.

"What are related to the actions of the United States and its allies in the East Bank of Euphrates, the American side not only does not threaten, but encourages its allies in the region and Europe to rebuild the region and make life easier," the Russian foreign minister said.

"This is a blatant violation of the UN Security Council resolution, which emphasizes Syria's territorial integrity," he said. “We call on the United States to respect international law.”

Lavrov went on to say that the ceasefire system in Idlib does not include terrorist groups, and that the Security Council's decisions have also reiterated this.

He added that when the terrorists expanded their operations inside the safe area of ​​Idlib, "we had talks with Turkish partners and that a security belt would be set up inside the safe area of ​​Idlib so that terrorists would not be able to attack other areas".

The Russian Foreign Minister said at a press conference that "What I have to say about the Group of Seven is that they could not sign any document without us. As Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week, Group of 8 no longer exists.

"We are trying to address important issues in the group of 20 industrialized countries," he said.

The Russian Foreign Minister noted that in recent years we have not addressed the Group of Eight issues in contacts and have not paid attention to foreign policy.

