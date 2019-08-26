VP says gov't determined to prevent increasing pressure on people despite severe sanctions

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the eastern section of Tehran Metro Line 7 at Mohammadiyeh Square Station in Tehran on Monday, Nobakht added that the country now faces the most severe sanctions in the contemporary history.

Unprecedented sanctions began last year, he said, affecting the rise in currency prices as well as commodities.

The VP went on to say that in the past, the enemy had not sanctioned the Iranian people in the food and medicine sector, which has now placed a heavy burden on the government.

Noting the government's handling of the economic conditions of society, the Nobakht emphasized that the will and effort of the authorities reduced prices, and this important move resulted in price stability, especially in the exchange rate, in these economic conditions.

The senior official highlighted that the government with timely measure brought about a calm and stable exchange rate, which was achieved in cooperation with the Central Bank, the Ministry of Economy and all other factors in an environment of calm.

The government is trying to continue along this path as it has been successful in stabilizing the foreign exchange market, he said, adding that the government has been subjected to cruel sanctions and a lot of pressures.

The Vice President also stated that the Government emphasizes on the development of rail transport, by outlining the measures taken by the Government to develop rail lines in different provinces of the country, and added, "We have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ministry of Road and Urban Development for the supply of wagons from domestic companies.”

