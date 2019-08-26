342 rural development projects of SIstan-Baluchistan province inaugurated by President Rouhani

The governor-general of Sistan and Baluchestan province Ahmad Ali Mohebbati said on Monday at the inauguration ceremony of Sistan and Baluchestan’s Government Week projects by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that 823 projects would be opened at Government Week, 343 projects of which belong to rural areas.

Mohebati went on to say that in the area of ​​water supply to the rural areas of the province, 35 villages were covered by water supply.

President Rouhani said on Monday that Iran ensures national interests with two hands of power and diplomacy and those thinking one hand is enough to solve problems are making mistake.

Rouhani made the remarks during a visit to an exhibition about Government's achievements organized to mark the Government Week.

"We need to use military, security, cultural and political powers to thwart the problems being created by the enemies."

He said that Iran should use any tools at hand to guarantee national interests, adding that if he knew that meeting someone is needed to help solve the problems of the country, he would do it.

"What is important is our national interest."

President Rouhani added that Iran has been under most severe sanctions over past year, but resisted them and is reducing commitments to the nuclear deal stage-by- stage with two-month intervals.

He added that the intervals are to give time for diplomacy, political encounters and negotiations.

