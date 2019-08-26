Aug 26, 2019, 4:31 PM
IRNA unveils its Chinese page

Tehran, Aug 26, IRNA – On the occasion of the 'Government Week' coinciding with the anniversary establishment of Republic of China, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) officially launched its Chinese page on Monday.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the attendance of Managing Director of IRNA mainstream news agency Zia Hashemi, China Ambassador to Tehran Wang Hua and official from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and IRNA.

IRNA publishes its news in Persian, English, Russian, Turkish, French, Urdu, German and Spanish.  

Speaking in a meeting Hashemi said extensive relation between Iran and China urges both sides to develop cooperation in media field.

Referring to cultural, social, economic, scientific and tourism capacities between two countries, he said media are responsible to publicize these potentials.

He also referred to launching Chinese page as a turning point in developing Iran-China media cooperation.

Meanwhile, Wang Hua described opening Chinese desk as an important act in promoting friendly relations between two countries.

Referring to 'Belt and Road Initiative', he expressed satisfaction over Iran's welcoming the plan.

