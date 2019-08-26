Iran, China discuss bilateral, regional, int'l issues

Emphasizing the historic and strategic relations between Iran and China, both sides focused on reinforcing ties in political, economic, trade, cultural and energy fields.

Wang Yi described Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), an important achievement of diplomacy and as the sign of multilateralism.

He also rejected any kind of unilateralism and reminded China's determination to maintain cooperation with Iran and the International community to preserve the nuclear deal.

The latest regional developments; namely in the Persian Gulf, North Africa and Latin America were among topics discussed by both sides.

Zarif arrived in the Chinese capital early on Monday for talks about the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

Zarif’s visit to China occurs upon an official invitation by his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi had said on Friday that Zarif was scheduled to visit China, Japan and Malaysia in a tour of East Asia as of Sunday to follow up and implement the “active and balanced diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran”.

Zarif’s visit to Beijing was postponed to a day later as he flew to France to hold talks with leaders of the states parties to the JCPOA convened for the G-7 Summit in Biarritz.

Earlier in a message, Zarif said, "After stopping in Tehran from Biarritz to change planes, arrived in Beijing."

He added: "Important days ahead: Here, I will present a 25-year roadmap to materialize our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, & actively contribute to Belt & Road Initiative."

