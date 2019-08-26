Australian FM: Canberra has good working relations with Iran

"We have a very good working relationship with the Iranians," she was quoted by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) as saying.

She added: "We talk to them regularly, we have an embassy in Iran, which is something that not many other countries are able to say."

This is while, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said considerable amount of required crude for Canberra is being transported through Persian Gulf, adding that the government has decided that it is in Australia's national interest to "work with our international partners to contribute. Our contribution will be limited in scope and it will be time bound."

Payne noted: "Those issues for the United States are the ones for them, but we are supporting our national interests, advancing our national security, as Australians would expect their Government to do."

"I wouldn't say we're at odds [with the US], every country makes their own decisions," she reiterated.

In line with Iranophobia policies, Americans are after creating a coalition in the Persian Gulf which will increase tensions in the region more than ever.

Many countries, including Japan, Germany, France and Spain have so far opposed joining the maritime coalition.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi described the possibility of Zionists’ presence in the Persian Gulf as blatant threat against Iran, saying fighting their presence is Iran’s right.

Mousavi said Iran believes that this coalition is provocative. He also noted that Iran regards any presence of the Zionist occupiers in this coalition that its illegitimate presence is cause of insecurity and instability in the Middle East as a vivid threat against its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

