FM Zarif: Important days ahead

"After stopping in Tehran from Biarritz to change planes, arrived in Beijing," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

He added: Important days ahead: Here, I will present a 25-year roadmap to materialize our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, & actively contribute to Belt & Road Initiative."

"Next: Japan and Malaysia."

Zarif arrived in the Chinese capital early on Monday for talks about the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interests.

Zarif’s visit to China occurs upon an official invitation by his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi had said on Friday that the foreign minister was scheduled to visit China, Japan and Malaysia in a tour of East Asia as of Sunday to follow up and implement the “active and balanced diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran”.

Zarif’s visit to Beijing was postponed to a day later as he flew to France to hold talks with leaders of the states parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action convened for the G-7 Summit in Biarritz.

