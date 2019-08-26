Iran envoy: Zarif to discuss bilateral, regional, int'l issues in China

Iran and China attach importance to their foreign policy, he said, adding that the three trip made by Zarif to China and his consultations with Chinese officials indicate the importance of diplomacy to reinforce ties.

He said that China is the most important trade partner for Iran, adding that statistics show that China has preserved its position over the last decade.

Iran and China enjoy extensive cultural, art, sports, political and trade relations, Keshavarz-zadeh said.

Describing as constructive China role in development of Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he said in spite of US withdrawal from the deal, China has spared no efforts to support the agreement and has called other parties to comply with their commitments.

China has also close cooperation with Iran in redesigning Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility and has urged Europeans to support the JCPOA.

Elsewhere in his remarks Iranian diplomat referred to 'Belt and Road Initiative' as an important way for connecting Iran and China.

Chinese officials believe that Iran is the most important transit passage and can play undeniable role in finalizing Silk Road plan to connect Asia, Europe and Africa continents, Keshavarz-zadeh said.

He went on to say that Iranian foreign minister is supposed to review 'Belt and Road Initiative', investment, trade and infrastructural plans during his stay.

China announced that it will continue consultations with Iran for stabilizing conditions in the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz and considers US as cause of all tensions, he noted.

