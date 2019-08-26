Aug 26, 2019, 12:21 PM
Nasrallah warns Israel of strong response

Tehran, Aug 26, IRNA - Secretary General of Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Monday protested Israeli aggression on Hezbollah positions in Syria, warning Israel of strong response.

Nasrallah refuted Israeli aggression on Syria in his speech to a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the liberation of Aarsal and Baalbek.

Nasrallah rejected baseless allegation made by Israeli Netanyahu about targeting an Iranian center in Syria.

He added that what Netanyahu is looking for is to introduce himself as a champion.

Nasrallah accused Israeli PM of telling lies to Zionists and distorting reality.

He said that the Israeli drones will be regarded as suicide drone not spy drones.

