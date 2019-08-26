Nasrallah warns Israel of strong response

Nasrallah refuted Israeli aggression on Syria in his speech to a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the liberation of Aarsal and Baalbek.

Nasrallah rejected baseless allegation made by Israeli Netanyahu about targeting an Iranian center in Syria.

He added that what Netanyahu is looking for is to introduce himself as a champion.

Nasrallah accused Israeli PM of telling lies to Zionists and distorting reality.

He said that the Israeli drones will be regarded as suicide drone not spy drones.

