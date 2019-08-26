Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 26

** IRAN NEWS

- Zarif in an unexpected and dramatic visit to G7 Summit

- Missile industry untradeable

- Tehran blacklists Foundation for Defense of Democracies

** IRAN DAILY

- Macron: G7 agrees to open new Iran negotiations

- Iranian envoy: Trade with Iraq to reach $10b by March

- Mousavi: Iran uses legitimate instruments to protect its citizens’ interests

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- U.S. carrier skulks outside Persian Gulf

- Syrian army preparing to liberate terrorist bastion in Idlib

- Iran’s Taftian secures Olympic 2020 quota spot

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran eye top 10 at 2020 Paralympics: Khosravi Vafa

- Adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Othello” to go on stage in Tehran

- “Green House” actor Dariush Asadzadeh dies at 96

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- SCI reviews household income and expenses in fiscal 2018-19

- Hemmati sees signs of economic stability

- Essential goods imports up 67%

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish