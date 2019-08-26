Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 26

** IRAN NEWS
- Zarif in an unexpected and dramatic visit to G7 Summit
- Missile industry untradeable
- Tehran blacklists Foundation for Defense of Democracies
** IRAN DAILY
- Macron: G7 agrees to open new Iran negotiations
- Iranian envoy: Trade with Iraq to reach $10b by March
- Mousavi: Iran uses legitimate instruments to protect its citizens’ interests
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- U.S. carrier skulks outside Persian Gulf
- Syrian army preparing to liberate terrorist bastion in Idlib
- Iran’s Taftian secures Olympic 2020 quota spot
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Iran eye top 10 at 2020 Paralympics: Khosravi Vafa
- Adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Othello” to go on stage in Tehran
- “Green House” actor Dariush Asadzadeh dies at 96
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- SCI reviews household income and expenses in fiscal 2018-19
- Hemmati sees signs of economic stability
- Essential goods imports up 67%
