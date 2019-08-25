Aug 26, 2019, 1:01 AM
Iran's surface-to-air missile system Bavar 373 outperforms US Patriot PAC-3: Official

Tehran, August 26, IRNA - Iran’s recently-unveiled surface-to-air missile system Bavar 373 is stronger that the American Patriot PAC-3 system, says Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri. 

“Bavar 373 system demonstrates Iranian and Islamic beliefs. It has so far been able to prove itself in all tests,” said Major General Baqeri on Sunday while visiting Iran’s defense systems exhibition in Tehran. 

“According to the studies and tests, Bavar 373 is far better than the advanced American Patriot PAC-3 system that has a range of up to 200 kilometers in many indicators,” he added. 

The Iranian armed forces downed a US drone in June using its home-grown missile systems. 

“After what happened with the US Global Hawk, this new system will bring about better protection of Iran’s air space in higher altitudes,” according to the top Iranian military official.

